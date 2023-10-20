WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Virginia Sen. Mark Warner and a handful of other Democrats are calling on President Joe Biden to increase security at the southern border to stop the flow of illegal drugs like fentanyl.

The senators are specifically pushing for additional Border Patrol agents and increased processing and screening capacity at ports of entry. They also want non-invasive inspection technology to be deployed.

According to Warner’s office, their call comes amid increasing overdose rates in Virginia and other states. Data shows many drugs are being smuggled through U.S. ports of entry, with border agents finding pills in seat cushions, car batteries, metal walkers and bicycle frames, Warner’s office said.

“We have long supported increasing funding for comprehensive measures to enhance border enforcement, management, and security,” the senators wrote in a letter to the president. “The situation at our border is complex, and it will take continued leadership and funding to stem the flow of illicit drugs like fentanyl, smuggling, and transnational criminal organizations that operate along our border.”

The letter was signed by Warner and Sens. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.).

The full letter is below: