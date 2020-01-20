Warming shelters open across Tri-Cities region on Monday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Monday’s cold temperatures mean that warming shelters have opened up across the region.

The Opportunity House in Greeneville is just one place open for people in need of a warm place to spend the day.

The Opportunity House is located at 205 N Irish St, Greeneville, TN 37745.

Hunt Memorial United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia will also be opening its doors from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday.

Hunt Memorial UMC is located at 824 Harmeling St, Bristol, VA 24201.

Shades of Grace in Kingsport will also be open all day on Monday as a warming shelter.

You can find Shades of Grace at 313 E Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN 37660.