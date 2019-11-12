EMA: Warming shelter to stay open overnight in Greeneville Tuesday

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – With freezing temperatures sweeping across Northeast Tennessee, an overnight warming shelter is opening in Greene County.

According to Heather Sipe, the Operations Officer for the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, the Opportunity House will open its doors at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The warming shelter will be open overnight and is located at 205 North Irish Street in Greeneville.

If the shelter reaches capacity, other warming shelters will be opened and information will be sent out.

The shelter is opening due to the forecasted lows and possible wind chill.

If you have any questions, call EMA Office at (423) 798-1729.