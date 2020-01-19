Warming shelters open in our region

(WJHL) – The weather is set to drop to the teens Sunday night, and a warming shelter is open to those who need it in Greeneville, Tenn. and Bristol, Va. on Monday.

The Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management and HLS posted on its Facebook page Sunday morning that The Opportunity House opened its doors as a warming shelter at 3 p.m.

The Opportunity House is located at 205 N. Irish Street, and the post detailed that if this shelter reaches maximum capacity, another will be made available.

For more information, contact 423-638-4099.

Bristol, Va.

Hunt Memorial United Methodist Church will open its doors from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday as a daytime warming shelter.

Hunt is located at 824 Harmeling Street, in the Rice Terrace community on the corner of Harmeling and Saratoga.