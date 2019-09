JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Johnson City Parks and Recreation officials have announced that the splash pad at Rotary Park will remain open due to the warm temperatures.

The splash pad opened for the season back in May and typically stays open through Labor Day.

To check the status of the splash pad’s continued operation, you can call 423-975-2670.

You can find the splash pad on North Broadway Street in Johnson City.