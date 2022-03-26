GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Walters State Community College has received a nearly $1 million grant to fund the college’s TIME (Training Industrial Manufacturing Excellence) Program.

The money, provided by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, will allow the college to provide career education tools and opportunities to high school students and apprenticeship programs for manufacturers in the surrounding area, according to a release from the school.

TIME is a program designed to assist high school students entering the workforce and will provide general education enhancements.

Those enhancements include providing classes that emphasize skills, attitude and habits needed by employers, virtual reality exercises and camps designed to show students work involved in manufacturing and offering learning assessment credits for the completion of Scientific Management Technology assessments.

The release also states that students will be offered work-based learning through apprenticeships, pre-apprenticeships and other real-world opportunities.

“This presents a unique opportunity for educators and employers throughout our service area to present vocational opportunities in manufacturing and other key skill areas to students earlier in their educational journey,” said President of Walters State Dr. Tony Miksa. “We know that students make better choices when given information. This grant will enable us to provide that information in new, more relevant ways through experiences like pre-apprenticeships.”

The release stated the grant will fund the TIME Program and help unite all 10 counties in Walters State’s service area through a partnership involving school systems, employers and economic and agencies.