GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – Walters State Community College recently partnered with Ober Mountain in Gatlinburg to create an apprenticeship program that benefits both students and the company.

Anita Ricker, Assistant Dean for Workforce Training at Walters State, said this is a good program for students but also for Ober Mountain to retain and keep reliable employees.

“Many times, you find employees that are good employees but never really thought about moving into another position,” said Ricker. “This gives employers opportunities to develop those good employees into, perhaps, openings that they may have in the future.”

The apprenticeship is specifically for a maintenance position at Ober Mountain, such as maintaining the tram that runs up and down the mountain.

“This is a part of our industrial technology, engineering technology programs and our technical education division,” said Ricker. “As well as some of the workforce training programs.”

Ricker told News Channel 11 that students interested in getting the job, or another one in that field, can take classes that are needed and geared towards the maintenance position.

“We could never guarantee them an interview with the employer, but as we find students that have expressed interest, we want to pass those along to future employers to see if they’re interested,” said Ricker.

Ricker added that the apprenticeship program starts after a student has received employment with Ober Mountain. Once employed, the company would then cover tuition for classes related to the position, according to Ricker.

“In order to get the apprenticeship title, they’re going to have to go to Ober Mountain or another local employer, and they’re going to have to interview and meet all their qualifications for the employment process,” said Ricker.

“If the employer agrees, the benefit for the student is there an apprentice, and then Ober Mountain or any other employer would pick up the tuition cost for the cost of the classes.”

Ricker said this development training helps the employer invest in the employees that they hire, putting them on a path of growth that will benefit them in their line of work.