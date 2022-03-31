Nashville, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to a release from Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT), Walters State Community College and TCAT of Elizabethton were named ‘Colleges of the Year’ at the 4th annual Statewide Outstanding Achievement Awards (SOAR) Wednesday night in Nashville.

“It is my great honor to accept this award on behalf of the college. Being selected as the best Technical College in Tennessee is a testament to the dedication and commitment on the part of our faculty and staff. It is a celebration of scholarship of our students,” said President Dean Blevins.

“This award could not be possible without the unwavering support of the Tennessee Board of Regents and in particular Chancellor Tydings. Governor Lee’s support of Career and Technical Education is also paramount to the work all technical colleges across the state are engaged that makes the TBR system the very best in the nation,” Blevins added.

Launched in 2019, SOAR is composed of the state’s community and technical colleges and celebrates outstanding efforts from students and faculty, the release says.