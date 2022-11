Now through Thursday, Nov. 3, an annual membership to Walmart+ will cost $49 for new subscribers, or half off its normal price. (Getty Images)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close on Thursday.

A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10.

Crews continue to work to fix the issue, and an estimated reopening time was not revealed.

Walmart on Stone Drive asked that shoppers visit its Facebook page for updates.

No further information is available at this time.