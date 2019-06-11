Walmart kicks off campaign to support local children’s hospitals

FILE – This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart is rolling out next-day delivery on its most popular items, raising the stakes in the retail shipping wars. The nation’s largest retailer says Tuesday, May 13, 2019, it’s been building its own network of more […]

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — All Tri-Cities Walmart stores began this year’s fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals on Monday.

All customers have to do in order to participate is donate at the checkout lane of any Walmart or Sam’s Club store.

According to a release, the fundraising campaign helps to treat local children in the hospital with injuries or sickness.

The release says the Tri-Cities CMN Hospitals fundraising will directly benefit Ballad Health by funding critical treatments, pediatric medical equipment, research and charitable care.

The campaign for CMN Hospitals runs from June 10 through July 7.

“It’s inspiring to see how passionate our associates are to support such a compassionate cause,” said Sean Templeton, store manager at the Walmart on Century Boulevard. “They know their efforts are helping improve the lives of children here in the Tri-Cities, and it shows in how hard they are working.”

The Tri-Cities has raised $5,542,964 to date for Ballad Health.