BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities car dealership donated more than $35,000 to a clinic that provides free urgent care.

Wallace Subaru of Bristol donated $35,027 to Crossroads Medical Mission, a non-profit mobile clinic that serves Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee by providing free medical care. Cindy Rockett, executive director of Crossroads Medical Mission, told News Channel 11 that the clinic provides care to between 2,000 and 3,000 underserved people in the region each year.

“What this money does is it helps Crossroads Medical Mission to provide free health care to uninsured, generally low-income people in our community,” said Crockett. “This year’s check is so large that it’s helping us to hire an additional health care provider, and we are just so very grateful.”

The mobile clinic has been in operation for 20 years and recently added a free-standing clinic in downtown Bristol thanks to donations.

The funds were raised during the dealership’s annual “Subaru Share the Love Campaign,” which ran from Nov. 17 through Jan. 3. Wallace Subaru has given nearly $200,000 to Crossroads to date, Rockett and dealership leaders stated.

“We could not be more pleased with the outcome of this year’s Share The Love event,” said TC Baker, general manager of Wallace Subaru of Bristol. “We have a responsibility to give back to the community that supports us … and being able to assist a wonderful organization like Crossroads that helps people in need every day is very gratifying.”