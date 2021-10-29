Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com ranks Johnson City in top 20 emerging housing markets

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City ranks number nine in a ranking of top emerging housing markets in metropolitan areas in the United States by Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com.

Karen Randolph with Century 21 Legacy said Kingsport also ranks on the list in spot number 23.

“It’s based on the housing market conditions, right, and then the economic conditions of the area and also lifestyles,” Randolph said. “Crime rate can be a part of that.”

Recent home buyer Bethany Gray just moved to the Tree Streets a month and a half ago.

“It was a little intense,” Gray said. “We actually tried to buy another house before this one that we were outbid on 24 hours after it was listed.”

Gray said a multitude of factors lead her to purchase a home in Johnson City.

“We chose Johnson City specifically for its atmosphere, the mild weather, the natural beauty, the friendly community, but also for the value,” Gray said. “There’s a strong historic preservation community here and really smart infrastructure choices being made by the city. It’s a small town with a big future.”

And for those who are looking for a house, Gray has some advice.

“Stay strong, don’t give up,” Gray said. “A community like this is really worth it to invest in.”

This isn’t the first time Johnson City has made the list either. This summer, the city ranked in at number eight.

“We just want to still present our area as one of the best places to live,” Randolph said. “What better way to do it than for it to be in the Wall Street Journal, Realtor.com, so we’re fortunate.”