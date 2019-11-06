‘Wall of Fallen Warriors’ displayed at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center

MOUNTAIN HOME, Tenn. (WJHL) – The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center hosted a Veteran Town Hall on Wednesday, complete with a special exhibit.

The Wall of Fallen Warriors was displayed in the Atrium of Building 200 at the medical center.

The exhibit was on display from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

A Veterans Day Ceremony was held at 9:00 a.m. at the medical center, followed by a Marine Corps Birthday Ceremony at 11:00 a.m.

At noon, resource tables were available at the VA medical center with information for veterans pertaining to the medical center, Veterans Benefit Administration Claims specialists and Mountain Home National Cemetery staff.