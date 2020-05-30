‘Walking Dead’ actor helping donate toys to children’s hospital patients in East Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- For fans of the ‘Walking Dead’ series, they might have recognized a familiar face in downtown Johnson City on Saturday afternoon.

Josh “TKO” Turner made an appearance at the Kwik Stop Toy Shop to sign autographs and take pictures, all for a good cause.

Turner’s appearance was an effort to promote helping kids in children’s hospitals across East Tennessee. Patrons who donated a “Funko Pop” toy were given a free 11×7 signed print in exchange.

All the toys collected were taken to a local children’s hospital to be handed out to spread joy among the kids.

“When you walk into a hospital and you see a kid that could be told they don’t have much longer and you hand them a Pop Funko and just instantly for that split second that kid’s life is changed and their happy, that was the most humbling experience of my life and to anybody that can experience that. It will change you,” said Turner.

The meet-and-greet wrapped up around 6 p.m. but toy store management told News Channel 11 they plan to have more events like this in the near future.