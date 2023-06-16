JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dr. Kelsey Walker has been named principal at Liberty Bell Middle School, according to a release from Johnson City Schools.

Walker heads into the role after Dr. Holly Flora accepted a role within Kingsport City Schools.

Before taking the helm at Liberty Bell, Walker worked as an assistant principal at Indian Trail Middle School and was an English Language Arts teacher at Liberty Bell for a decade.

“It is with great excitement that I return to Liberty Bell Middle School to lead its invaluable educators and continue Liberty Bell’s legacy of excellent teaching and learning,” Walker said in the release. “I am honored to accept the principalship at Liberty Bell Middle School. I am grateful for the preparation and guidance I was given over the last year during my time at Indian Trail Middle School under the direction of Dr. Jacobs and alongside the rest of the administrative team. I look forward to our future collaboration between our two middle schools. I am excited to work alongside the amazing staff, teachers, students and families of Liberty Bell.”

Walker earned degrees in English and Secondary Education from East Tennessee State University (ETSU) in 2012. She also completed her master’s in Elementary Education at ETSU two years later. She completed her doctorate of Education in Administrative Leadership at Carson-Newman University in 2021.