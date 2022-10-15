BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — People hit the Bristol Motor Dragyway this morning for the Walk to end Alzheimer’s.

The one-and-a-half-mile walk raises awareness and money to fight Alzheimer’s disease. Attendees were able to get information on local resources and programs, as well as enjoy food, music and games.

Participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony, which signified solidarity in the fight with colors representing people’s connection to the disease.

News Channel 11 and DayTime Tri-Cities own Chris McIntosh was the emcee for the ceremony.