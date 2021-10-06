Walk to end Alzheimer’s at the Bristol Motor Dragway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Alzheimers’s Association is hosting a walk at Bristol Dragway to bring awareness to the disease.

Registration for the walk begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, with the walk beginning at 9:30 a.m.

According to the release, participants can partake in the Promise Garden ceremony. The ceremony is an experience that signifies solidarity in the fight to end Alzheimer’s. The color of the flowers represents personal connections to the disease.

The release also states that the safety of participants is top a top priority. Safety measures including physical distancing, masks where required, contactless registration and sanitization stations will be in place.

For those who can not, or choose not to show up in person, opportunities to participate virtually, or in local neighborhoods, will be offered.