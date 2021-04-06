‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ event to be held at ETSU April 8

Photo: “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event from 2019, courtesy of ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University will host an event Thursday to raise awareness about sexual violence.

According to a release from ETSU, men are invited to participate in the “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

“Participants will don high heels across the red carpet in the Cave, located on the first floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center,” the release states. “The goal is to walk five miles collectively by the end of the event.”

The event is put on by Outreach & Advocacy: Sexuality Information for Students (OASIS) and ETSU Fraternity and Sorority Life.

The event is part of the International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault and Gender Violence.

“This event is an attention-grabber because people want to know what is happening, and for the people who participate, it is a small, representative experience of walking in another’s shoes,” said Kate Emmerich, senior counselor and OASIS coordinator in the ETSU Counseling Center. “In this case, the shoes are pointy, high and painful, which is meant to represent the pain of being victimized by sexual assault and gender violence. We shouldn’t ignore glaring discrepancies between gender identities and likelihood of experiencing violence vs. perpetrating violence.”

Anyone planning to participate can register for a 15-minute time period on the red carpet, during which they can record a video about why they are partcipating.

There is a $5 cost to participate and an additional $5 shoe rental for the heels. The heels are available in men’s sizes up to 14, but participants can bring their own.

You can pre-register by clicking here.