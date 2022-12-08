TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities area has moved from No. 9 to 5 on Walgreens’ Flu Activity Index.

Since December 3, the Tri-Cities designated market area (DMA) has moved up 4 places to No. 5 on the map, compared to the last ranking of No. 9 on Nov. 26.

The DMA includes News Channel 11’s coverage area, including Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and parts of Eastern Kentucky.

According to Walgreens’ map, the Tri-Cities is 2.8 times the average flu index for this week and Tennessee is listed as the No. 1 state for having the most flu activity in the country.