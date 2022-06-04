JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of wake surfers from around the country gathered at Winged Deer Park on Saturday.

Surfers came out to Boone Lake to take part in the first-ever ‘Appalachian Open Wake Surfing Competition.’

Riders of all skill levels came out to take part in the competition.

“There are people from all over the midwest, southeast, northeast and you should see some professional-level action and them some amateur grassroots action too. So, it’s something everybody of all skill levels can get involved in,” said Nate Singleton, a representative for CBK Watersports. “It doesn’t matter if you’re five or 65 there an opportunity for you to surf behind a boat and people here to teach it. The event is held here to benefit Operation Wake Surf which is a great foundation that benefits wounded servicemen and women.”

Event organizers say that Winged Deer Park was the perfect place to hold the competition and they hope to come back out next year.