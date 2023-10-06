JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Wahaca Mexican Kitchen will serve an array of fresh traditional dishes when they open their doors to the public on Oct. 14.

The new restaurant is located in the Hamilton Place Town Center in Johnson City.

Alvaro Guzman, owner of Wahaca Mexican Kitchen, said the restaurant’s name is an easier way to spell the Mexican state of Oaxaca.

Guzman’s business partner, who is also the restaurant’s lead chef, is from Oaxaca. Many traditional Oaxacan dishes will be on the menu.

Guzman said what will set Wahaca apart from other restaurants is its fresh ingredients.

“We’re going to do fresh, tableside guacamole prepared by our servers at the table for guests to see how we actually do it in front of them,” Guzman said. “We’re going to have a salsa bar. We’re going to have our very traditional Oaxacan tamales wrapped in banana leaves.”

Guzman said 15 different kinds of burritos will be on the menu. Chimichangas, tacos, fajitas and many other traditional Mexican foods will be offered.

Sope will be on the menu, which is a traditional Mexican dish that Guzman said is typically not offered at most restaurants.

Guzman also has been cooking for many years. He said he will help out in the kitchen and in the dining room with food preparations as well.

Guzman said the Hamilton Place Town Center is an ideal growing area.

“We have the Planet Fitness, Academy Sport(s), that brings a lot of people,” Guzman said. “We have the hospital right across the street from us, the different hotels. So the area is growing a lot, especially the shopping center.”

Wahaca Mexican Kitchen will have a soft opening welcome to the public on Oct. 14. The grand opening will be Nov. 2.