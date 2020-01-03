Waffle House opening at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tenn. Monday

Breaking News
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials have confirmed Waffle House will open at The Pinnacle retail development in Bristol, Tennessee on Monday.

The new restaurant will be located next to Panda Express, according to a Waffle House spokesperson.

The company says the new location will be operated by Rocky Top Waffles, which operates several other Waffle House restaurants in the region.

The Pinnacle location will be the first Waffle House in the Bristol area.

