BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Waffle House has confirmed that it will open a restaurant at The Pinnacle retail development later this year.

The new restaurant is scheduled to open in October and will be located next to Panda Express, according to a Waffle House spokesperson.

The company says the new location will be operated by Rocky Top Waffles, which operates several other Waffle House restaurants in the region.

The Pinnacle location will be the first Waffle House in the Bristol area.

