Human remains found in ‘remote wooded area’ in Jonesborough, investigation ongoing

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tenn. deputies are investigating after human remains were found off Dry Creek Road in Jonesborough.

According to a release, the remains were found in a remote wooded area off of Dry Creek Road by someone riding on a trail.

Deputies say the remains haven’t been identified. It is also unknown if foul play occurred.

According the WCSO, the remains were sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (423) 788-1414.