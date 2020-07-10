Breaking News
Human remains found in ‘remote wooded area’ in Jonesborough, investigation ongoing

Human remains found in ‘remote wooded area’ in Jonesborough, investigation ongoing

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tenn. deputies are investigating after human remains were found off Dry Creek Road in Jonesborough.

According to a release, the remains were found in a remote wooded area off of Dry Creek Road by someone riding on a trail.

Deputies say the remains haven’t been identified. It is also unknown if foul play occurred.

According the WCSO, the remains were sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (423) 788-1414.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss