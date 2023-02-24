A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A woman from Wise, Virginia died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash Tuesday, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

A release from the VSP states the crash occurred at 3:29 p.m. on Route 680 (Old Hurricane Rd.). A Chevrolet was reportedly heading north when it ran off the right side of the road.

According to the VSP, the vehicle overcorrected, went off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail and tree.

The driver was identified as Susan Sturgill, 40, by the VSP. She was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center where she reportedly succumbed to injuries from the crash on Thursday.

Sturgill was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, the VSP reports.

“Excessive speed is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash,” the release states. “The crash remains under investigation.”