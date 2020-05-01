VSP: West Virginia man arrested after Tazewell Co. pursuit, sending 2 to hospital in crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A West Virginia man is in custody after leading police on a chase ending in a crash in Tazewell County.

According to a release from Virginia State Police, Brandon Rathburn, 22, of Princeton, WV, was arrested Tuesday following the chase.

VSP reports troopers were called to assist the Tazewell Police Department in pursuing Rathburn, who was in a 2012 Audi.

The chase continued south on Route 19 into Russell County, then Rathburn allegedly turned around and headed north. The pursuit then continued east Route 460.

The Audi took the exit into Bluefield, where VSP says it crashed and hit a 2019 Kia Sorento on Virginia Avenue.

Rathburn was taken into custody after the crash.

The driver of the Kia, a 75-year-old man from Bluefield, was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

VSP reports a 77-year-old female passenger was also transport to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Over the course of the chase, Rathburn hit two VSP vehicles, causing one trooper to suffer a minor injury, according to VSP.

Rathburn is charged with DUID, malicious wounding of a police officer and one count of felony eluding police.