WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The death of a Weber City woman after she went missing early this month doesn’t appear to be suspicious in nature, police say.

According to Corinne Geller, Public Relations Director with Virginia State Police (VSP), investigators are waiting on a final autopsy report for Elizabeth Meridith, 53, from VSP’s Roanoke office. Geller told News Channel 11, however, that foul play isn’t suspected as of Monday.

Elizabeth Meridith (Photo/Weber City Police Department)

“At this stage of the investigation,” Geller said. “The death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.”

Weber City police began asking for the public’s help in locating Meridith on Feb. 9, and VSP announced that their investigators were assisting the department with an “unattended death” investigation on Feb. 13.

Two days later, VSP officials confirmed that the remains found on the porch of a residence in the 1900 block of Main Street/U.S. Route 23 were Meridith’s.

According to Weber City Police Department’s post, Meridith lived with conditions that may have made it difficult to return home without help.