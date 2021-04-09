VSP: Washington County, Va. man charged with attempted homicide after hitting 3 people in hit-and-run

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after authorities say he struck three people with his vehicle near Abingdon before fleeing the scene Friday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say Jesse A. Fritz, 20, of Damascus, is facing three counts of attempted homicide.

According to VSP, Fritz pulled out of a parking lot in the 14,300 block of Porterfield Highway north of Abingdon, did a U-turn, and intentionally drove toward and struck three individuals: a 47-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and a 23-year-old woman. State police say Fritz had been living with two of the three individuals.

Jesse A. Fritz

After striking all three people, Fritz ran from the scene but was arrested around 5 p.m. by Abingdon police, according to VSP.

State police say the 23-year-old woman was treated and released from a local hospital while the other two victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Fritz is being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Abingdon.

The incident remains under investigation.