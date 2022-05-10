WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Washington County, Virginia.

According to a press release from Virginia State Police (VSP), a 2019 Kia Sorento was traveling east on Route 58 when it struck a 2007 Pontiac Gran-prix that drive into the path of the SUV from Bethel Road.

The Kia was reportedly unable to avoid the car and struck it on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Pontiac, Frances E. Goodson, 86, of Abingdon, was transported from the scene to Johnson City Medical Center. She later succumbed to her injuries, and authorities report she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Kia was transported from the scene for minor injuries. They were wearing a seatbelt as well.

According to the release, an investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.