VSP: Two transported to hospital after truck crashes into tree off I-81 in Smyth Co.

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to the hospital after a box truck ran off the road in Smyth County on Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, a box truck was traveling south on Interstate 81 at the 55 mile marker at 5:22 a.m. on Wednesday when it ran off the roadway.

The truck went into the median and struck a tree, according to VSP.

The release says the driver and passenger were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene was cleared as of 7:55 a.m. and all lanes are open.

Atkins Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 they also responded to the crash.

VSP is investigating the crash.