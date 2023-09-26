MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two people were seriously injured and one was flown to a nearby hospital after a crash in Marion, Virginia on Tuesday.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), officers responded to an overturned vehicle in the 2100 block of Highway 16 in Smyth County just before 10:30 a.m.

VSP reports the driver and passenger were seriously injured in the crash and one of them was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This story is currently developing. Stay tuned on-air and online for updates.