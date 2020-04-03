VSP tweets warning about speeding after driver cited for going 102mph on I-81

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia State Police officials made it clear on social media Friday that even with a stay at home directive, they are still out patrolling.

On Twitter, VSP wrote that troopers cited a driver for going 102mph on I-81.

The post read in part, “But open roads are not a free pass to speed. #VSP cited this driver for 102 mph on I-81. We’re doing our job. We ask you to do yours.”

VSP posted a screenshot of the citation, indicating it happened somewhere in Southwest Virginia, as the court appearance was scheduled for Washington County, Virginia later this year.