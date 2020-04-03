VSP tweets warning about speeding after driver cited for going 102mph on I-81

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia State Police generic_1542326440039.png.jpg

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia State Police officials made it clear on social media Friday that even with a stay at home directive, they are still out patrolling.

On Twitter, VSP wrote that troopers cited a driver for going 102mph on I-81.

The post read in part, “But open roads are not a free pass to speed. #VSP cited this driver for 102 mph on I-81. We’re doing our job. We ask you to do yours.”

VSP posted a screenshot of the citation, indicating it happened somewhere in Southwest Virginia, as the court appearance was scheduled for Washington County, Virginia later this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss