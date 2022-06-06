BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Big Rock woman died Saturday after a truck crossed the center line and hit her vehicle.

According to a news release from Virginia State Police (VSP), a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado had been traveling west on Route 460 in Buchanan County when it crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.

VSP identified the driver of the Silverado as Jordan A. Hagerman, 26, of Honaker. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. First responders transported the driver of the Equinox, identified as Kaitlin J. Owens, 25, of Big Rock, to Buchanan General Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Neither had been wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further details have been released at this time.