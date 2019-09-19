VSP trooper arrested for DWI placed on administrative leave

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Virginia State Police trooper arrested for DWI earlier this year is on administrative leave.

According to Gate City Police Chief Terry Sivert, Trooper Brett Vosburg was pulled over by a Gate City Police officer on June 2nd at 12:22 a.m. on U.S. Highway 23.

That charge was reduced to a misdemeanor reckless driving violation, VSP confirmed.

A Virginia State Police spokeswoman initially referred questions from News Channel 11 about the arrest to Gate City Police.

“In accordance with state police policy, he has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the court proceedings,” said Corinne Geller, VSP spokesperson.

Scott County Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Johnson said the case was “concluded” September 12th in General District Court but would not elaborate.

Court documents show that a disposition of “guilty” was recorded.

He referred further questions about the case to Gate City Town Attorney Michelle Brooks. But Johnson did say that the case originally was set for a hearing on September 24th. Johnson told News Channel 11 the case was heard early without the knowledge of the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Brooks has not returned our calls for comment on the case.

VSP said Thursday that Trooper Vosburg remains on leave while a review of the case is conducted.

