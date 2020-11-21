VSP: Tractor-trailer carrying peanut butter crashed near Exit 10 on I-81 in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A tractor-trailer carrying pallets of peanut butter was traveling north on Interstate 81 when it lost control and ran off the right side of the interstate just north of Exit 10, according to Virginia State Police.

According to police, the crash happened around 9:20 a.m. Saturday, when the tractor-trailer went through the guardrail on the interstate, traveled down beside the overpass and landed on Halls Bottom Road in Bristol.

The impact of the crash ruptured the trailer, which was loaded with pallets of peanut butter, and caused the fuel to leak, police reported. The driver suffered minor injuries.

The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team responded to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.

Due to the severity of the damage, police said the tractor-trailer has to be unloaded before it can be removed from the scene on Halls Bottom Road.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route, police said.