VSP: Texas man dead after head-on crash in Smyth County

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a Smyth County crash that resulted in the death of a Texas man Wednesday.

A release from VSP states a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling south on I-81 when it crossed the median and hit a northbound tractor-trailer head-on.

The impact sent the Nissan back into the median, and the tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road through the guardrail, hitting a sign before continuing down the embankment and hitting a tree, the report says.

The driver of the Nissan, Luis Aguilar Rivas, 40 of Cedar Creek, Texas, was transported to the Smyth County Community Hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt.

VSP continues to investigate the crash.