(WJHL) — Virginia State Police say that one man, Michael S. Melvin, 44, died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Tazewell County.

Police responded to the crash on Route 61 approximately 1.5 miles east of Route 19 Business.

According to the release, a 2011 Suzuki Equator truck ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, and the driver, Melvin, died at the scene.

Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.