TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) continues to investigate a crash on Route 19 that killed one person.

According to the release, a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on Route 19 just before 4 a.m. when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, Roger H. Compton, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was transferred to Clinch Valley Medical Center, where he died.

The VSP continue to investigate the crash; however, fatigue is believed to have been a factor.