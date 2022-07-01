CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man in Carroll County.

According to a release from VSP, at 9:02 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, a 2003 Kawasaki ZX-6R motorcycle was traveling east on Route 722. At that time, it lost control and flipped onto its side. The motorcycle then reportedly slid off the roadway and spun around, ejecting the driver.

Cristiam Linarez Huerta, 30, of Galax, Va. died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, police report.

Huerta had been the subject of an attempted traffic stop by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office before the crash occurred.

The VSP are investigating excessive speed as a contributing factor in the crash.