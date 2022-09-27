WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a woman who reportedly hit the back of a tractor with an SUV in Southwest Virginia, killing a man.

Virginia State Police (VSP) reports that Chasity D. Jones, 25, of Rural Retreat, was traveling southbound on Route 674 in a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 when she ran into a Ford farm tractor pulling a corn chopper.

The impact ejected the tractor driver, identified as Charles R. Cregger, 59, of Crockett, from his vehicle. Cregger died at the scene.

VSP reports that Jones, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was minorly injured in the crash. Specific charges have not yet been announced, and the crash remains under investigation.