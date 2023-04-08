SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in one fatality on Wednesday.

According to a Saturday release from the VSP, the crash happened on Route 16 (Sugar Grove Highway) less than a mile north of Megan Lane at around 1:30 a.m. on April 6.

A pickup truck was reportedly traveling south on Sugar Grove Highway when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, the release said.

The driver of the vehicle, Brian Robinson, 37, of Troutdale, Va., was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seat belt, according to the release.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the release said. This crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.