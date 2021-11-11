VSP seeking tips in Wise County hit-and-run

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help with locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday evening in Wise County.

The Virginia State Police says the vehicle hit a man who was jogging along Hurricane Road towards Johns Road between 6:10 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The jogger was thrown into a ditch and was discovered by a passerby several minutes later, according to state police. The man was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the vehicle was a 1999 to 2001 Jeep Cherokee with damage to the front and/or side and a missing passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police by calling 276-228-3131 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.