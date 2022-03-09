SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) on Tuesday responded to a single-vehicle crash on Yuma Road (Route 614) 1 mile west of Route 924 at 11:48 a.m.

Investigators determined that a 2021 Nissan Versa had been traveling west on Yuma Road when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole, according to a release.

The driver, identified as Robert P. Overbay Jr., 66, of Gate City, died from his injuries at Holston Valley Medical Center. He had been wearing a seatbelt.

VSP continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. No further details have been released.