VSP: School bus driver transported to hospital after crash in Smyth County Tuesday

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two drivers were transported to the hospital after a crash involving a Smyth County Schools bus occurred Tuesday morning.

According to Virginia State Police Trooper Brandon Frye, authorities were called to the 2000 block of Lee Highway around 7:45 a.m.

A multi-vehicle crash had occurred involving a Honda Civic and a Smyth County Schools bus. Students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to Trooper Frye.

Trooper Frye said no children were injured in the crash.

The driver of the Honda and the driver of the school bus were both transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Trooper Frye.

A replacement bus was sent and transported the students to school from the scene.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Rescue Squad, Marion Fire Department, VDOT, Chilhowie Volunteer Fire Department and Smyth County School Board members all responded to the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.