VSP: Rollover crash closes lane on I-81 South in Washington County, Va.

MEADOWVIEW, Va. (WJHL) — Troopers with the Virginia State Police (VSP) are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound near mile marker 24.

A VSP spokesperson told News Channel 11 that as of 10 a.m. Thursday, the vehicle is rolled over and is blocking the left lane of I-81 southbound.

Delays can be expected due to the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details have been released at this time.

News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them on-air and online at WJHL.com.