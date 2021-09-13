VSP: Pilot transported to hospital following plane crash at Virginia Highlands Airport

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — One person has been transported by air to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a private, single-engine plane ran off the runway at Virginia Highlands Airport Monday morning, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

(PHOTO: WJHL)

John McCormick with Abingdon Fire told News Channel 11 that as the plane was traveling down a runway that’s currently being constructed, it flipped on its top.

I’m at the Virginia Highlands Airport where @VSPPIO tells us a single-engine plane ran off the runway and overturned. It’s been confirmed that the pilot (only passenger on board) was transported to an area hospital @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/dHx6ZMbGlR — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) September 13, 2021

VSP said in a release that officers responded to the scene at 9:31 a.m. where they found the pilot, the plane’s only occupant, injured.

(PHOTO: WJHL)

The pilot was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment, VSP reports.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified of the incident, which remains under investigation.

Other responding agencies include Abingdon Fire, Washington County Life Saving Crew and airport employees.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay tuned online and on-air for updates.