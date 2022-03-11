ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Virginia State Police (VSP) helicopter was involved in an incident Sunday as it returned to Abingdon from a Med-Flight mission.

According to a release from VSP, an investigation into the incident is underway. The incident occurred around 11:59 p.m. at the Abingdon Aviation Base.

The helicopter, a 2010 Airbus EC145, was attempting to land when it suddenly went into a spin before coming to rest on the ground. VSP says that the helicopter skids spread and the helicopter landed upright on its belly.

The only reported injuries were minor and sustained by the helicopter’s pilot, VSP Trooper-Pilot J.L. Barney. Two others, a Flight Nurse and Medic were on-board at the time but were uninjured. Barney was taken via private vehicle to the Bristol Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for his injuries.

VSP adds that the FAA and NTSB were notified of the incident and are conducting investigations.