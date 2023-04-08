WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened on Interstate 81 Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the VSP, a vehicle was stopped on the right shoulder of I-81 northbound at the merge with I-77, around mile marker 73.

The driver, John Sampson, 31, of Princeton, W.Va., was outside of the vehicle changing a tire, the release said. A vehicle coming from I-77 southbound merging onto I-81 north reportedly lost control, spun sideways, ran off the right side of the road and struck Sampson, according to the release.

Sampson was transported to an area hospital where he later died the same day, the release said. The driver of the vehicle that lost control was uninjured and charged with reckless driving for failure to maintain control of a vehicle, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the VSP.