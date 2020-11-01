VSP: Pennington Gap man dies in motorcycle crash near Wise, Lee County line; investigation ongoing

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident on Route 58A at the Wise County and Lee County line that killed a man from Pennington Gap, officials said.

At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, a 2015 Victory motorcycle was traveling east on Route 58A when it slid off the right side of the highway and struck the guardrail, police said. State police said they were notified of the crash at 12:08 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the motorcyclist, Robert A. Phillips II, 34, of Pennington Gap, Va., was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

