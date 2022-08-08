WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Wise County pedestrian attempting to help an injured driver was seriously injured herself after a crash Friday.

According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), at 10:21 p.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading west on State Route 58A ran off the right side of the road. The Cherokee hit an embankment, overturned and came to a rest in the right lane.

After the initial crash, a pedestrian arrived to help the driver, VSP reports.

While the pedestrian was helping the driver, a Jeep Renegade hit the overturned Cherokee.

“The impact of the crash caused the pedestrian to be thrown into the embankment and the Renegade overturned,” VSP reports.

The drivers of both vehicles received minor injuries. VSP reports both had been wearing their seat belts.

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the crash, according to VSP.

The driver of the Renegade was identified as Kristin Calton, of Pound. She was charged with following too closely.

As of Monday afternoon, the crash remains under investigation.